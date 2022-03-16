Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf tweets obscure message regarding mental health

The Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding as the new league year begins on Wednesday. The team has already said goodbye to two franchise legends in quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Recently, Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf had something to say, but it wasn't about the state of his team.

Metcalf recently went on Twitter and tweeted a random yet essential message on his Twitter feed. Metcalf wrote:

"Therapy should not have a bad connotation."

It's not yet known what caused the relatively obscure comment, but the message was loud and clear.

Metcalf just finished his third season in the league and has already made a name for himself as one of the best receivers in football.

At 6'4" and 235 pounds, the former Ole Miss product runs the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds. In May of 2021, the Pro Bowl receiver finished 15th in the 17-man 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Games in California.

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 Summer Olympics, his speed has never been questioned. And if it was, by chance, those questions may have been answered when the receiver chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker from the back of his own endzone.

The now-famous play occurred during a Sunday Night Football game in the 2020 season in which the Seahawks faced off against the Cardinals.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception to Budda Baker at the three-yard line for the Cardinals.

It appeared that Baker would have a 100-yard touchdown return before Metcalf, who began in Seattle's endzone, caught him short of the goal line.

Seattle will need every bit of Metcalf's talent to compete in the NFC West division without two of the most beloved figures in their franchise taking the field for them next season.

Will the Seattle Seahawks contend next season for the NFC West division title?

NFL Combine - Pete Carroll, head coach, Seattle Seahawks

For the first time since 2011, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will take the field in the 2022-23 season without Russell Wilson as his starting quarterback.

The team traded the future Hall of Fame signal-caller to the Denver Broncos for tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and several draft picks across multiple years.

The quarterback position is now in flux as Lock has yet to show that he can be a consistent starter in the league. The Seahawks also have the daunting task of replacing their defensive signal-caller Bobby Wagner on a defense that was already poor with him.

And then there is the fact that the team plays in an NFC West division with the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams, the talented Arizona Cardinals, and the San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Rams in the NFC title game.

For Seattle to fight for the division crown, it will take mastery from Pete Carroll and the front office to bring in a starter at quarterback or to develop Drew Lock.

The team will also need to address the needs of a pass rusher and a cornerback who has the potential to take away the opponent's best receiver.

