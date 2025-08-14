Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald lays down game plan for Sam Darnold and starters ahead of preseason game vs Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald says the starters will play ahead of the team's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks are set to host the Chiefs on Friday night, and Macdonald plans for the starters to play a bit and let them get after it.

"We're still kind of working through it right now, but our guys are going to start the game out and we'll see how long it goes," Macdonald said, via the team website.

"I'm looking forward to seeing our team go rip and then we can kind of move from there. These guys have been working their tails off. Talking to guys on the sideline, it's hard for them to watch the game and not be a part of it, so I think they're excited to go out there."

Macdonald believes it's good for the starters to get actual game reps. However, the coach says there may be some starters who don't play in the preseason, but most starters will.

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold, meanwhile, will also play, as the coach thinks it's the best thing for him and the team.

"I don't think we need to, but I think it's the best thing for us," Macdonald added.

As for the Chiefs, Andy Reid was noncommittal on their starters, like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, playing on Friday night.

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald eager to watch starters play

Seattle fans will get to see the starters play in a game atmosphere for the first time this season.

Although it's unclear how long the starters will play, Macdonald says he's excited to see the starters play.

"I'm excited to see these guys demonstrate what they've been doing, and they've earned it. They've earned that opportunity to go let it rip out there and show what they can do to the rest of the world," Macdonald added.

Once the starters and Darnold get out of the game, the focus for the coach will be on Jalen Milroe as he wants to see the rookie quarterback progress even further in his second preseason game.

The Seahawks open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle is +170 to make the playoffs this season, which implies a 37% chance.

