Seahawks have no interest in former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick: Report

Colin Kaepernick is pushing hard to make a sensational return to the NFL. The 34-year-old free agent quarterback hasn't played professional football since 2016 after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. NFL teams have reportedly stayed away from engaging in talks with the quarterback following his controversial protests over racism and police brutality in the US.

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery Had the opportunity to hit the field with @Kaepernick7 I also get the opportunity to work with a ton of NFL quarterbacks and with his talent he should have him on an NFL roster. Had the opportunity to hit the field with @Kaepernick7 I also get the opportunity to work with a ton of NFL quarterbacks and with his talent he should have him on an NFL roster. https://t.co/x1wtbPg9qd

On Wednesday, Kaepernick underwent a private workout session with Seattle Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller at the at the University of Washington’s indoor practice facility. Just two weeks ago, he practiced with Tyler Lockett in Arizona and shared videos of the workout on his social media accounts.

Colin Kaepernick rumors: Seattle Seahawks in talks but deal unlikely

Kaepernick and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a chat about a possible move to Seattle a few days ago. Carroll lost star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason and is reportedly in the hunt for a starting signal caller.

When asked about Kaepernick, Carroll stated that the out-of-favor quarterback deserved a second chance in the NFL, but hinted that it might not be with Seattle.

Bob Condotta @bcondotta Carroll says Colin Kaepernick contacted him recently. Carroll says he deserves a second chance but says he doesn't know if that's in Seattle. Just notes that "it's second chance time'' in the NFL. Carroll says Colin Kaepernick contacted him recently. Carroll says he deserves a second chance but says he doesn't know if that's in Seattle. Just notes that "it's second chance time'' in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick is still hoping for a move after his trainer hinted that NFL teams have shown interest in signing the free agent quarterback. But according to a recent report, the Seahawks don't seem to be in a race to acquire Kaepernick.

On Thursday, Kaepernick was seen in yet another practice video. This time, he urged NFL teams to give him a chance to prove his worth again. He said:

“I think more than anything, is again, where my skills are, the best way to tell is bring me in for a workout. We have no expectations of what teams will do, but we just want the opportunity to walk in the door and show them what I can do. And, I think my talent, my skill set will speak for itself."

He added:

“Still waiting for that chance,” Kaepernick said with a wide grin when asked Wednesday about potentially auditioning for the Seahawks in person. “Still hopeful. There’s been a lot of conversation around it. We’ve had conversations with Pete and John (Schneider) previously. As Pete mentioned, we’ve spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.”

In 2017, Carroll admitted that the Seahawks didn't sign Kaepernick because he was a starter and they already had Wilson in that position. While NFL teams are apprehensive about getting Kaepernick as he has been away from a professional setup all these years, the quarterback feels that he just needs one chance to show he's capable of.

