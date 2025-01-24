Jaxon Smith-Njigba lent his support to former coach Pete Carroll in the head coach interview process with the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll has emerged as a candidate for the vacant head coach position with the Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was asked about the potential Pete Carroll to Cowboys connection.

Smith-Njigba grew up in Rockwall, Texas, 45 minutes from the Dallas Cowboys stadium. He was in town as part of the first Jaxon Smith-Njigba scholarship banquet, where local student-athletes get celebrated. He made the comments in an interview with local Dallas reporter Jonah Javad on Thursday.

“If the Cowboys get him, wherever he goes, he leaves a major impact," Smith-Njigba said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Smith-Njigba was drafted by the Seahawks when Carroll was the head coach and played for him in his rookie year.

“Pete Carroll is a legend. I am honored to play for him for one year,” he said.

When asked what his personality was like, Smith-Njigba added:

“He was fun, energetic. You would think he was 22 out there running around. He made everyone feel comfortable being themselves. You can ask a lot of the players that played for him. That’s the most fun they ever had playing the game. He’s a special coach for me.”

Smith-Njigba had a decent rookie campaign, catching 63 balls for 628 yards. He took another leap this season with 100 catches for 1,130 yards.

Pete Carroll is a candidate for Dallas Cowboys head coaching position

News emerged on Thursday that Carroll is a potential candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position. The Dallas Morning News reported that the former Seattle Seahawks head coach spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. It was considered an informal interview and no formal interview has been scheduled thus far.

The team interviewed offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and the Seahawks assistant coach Leslie Frazier. Jerry Jones has also spoken with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Carroll is the most experienced head coach candidate in the market. His coaching journey started in 1973. Carroll spent 14 years as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. He was moved into an advisor role for the Seahawks last season, and Mike Macdonald replaced him as HC. He was also the college football national champion in 2004 with USC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.