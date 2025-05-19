Seahawks legend makes opinion clear on Jalen Milroe's starting potential in rookie season

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander believes rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe should be given time to develop. He also warns against letting talented players sit for too long. Alexander shared his thoughts about the third-round pick's path forward during his appearance on the "Up & Adams" show on Monday.

Ad

The Seahawks legend spent his rookie season as Ricky Watters' backup before becoming one of the NFL's premier running backs.

When asked by host Kay Adams about how Seattle should use Milroe in his first year, Alexander supported a measured approach that balances development with opportunity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think that you just let him grow," Alexander said. "You know, I'm one of those guys that you know, in college, I was red shirted. Get to the pros, I sit behind Ricky Watters for a year. Year two, boom. But also know, that if he has the discipline to be the quarterback, and we know he has the talent, and if you can catch on fast enough, you don't let superstars sit too long, because they learn not to be the superstars."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

This advice comes as the team completely restructured its quarterback room this offseason. Seahawks general manager John Schneider traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, signed Sam Darnold to a three-year contract and selected Milroe at No. 92.

Jalen Milroe from college dual-threat to potential NFL game changer

NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seattle Seahawks envision Jalen Milroe playing similarly to how the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill.

Ad

Milroe's rushing skills stand out from his college career. The Alabama product rushed for more touchdowns (20) than he passed for (16) during his final season. Over his last two years with the Crimson Tide, he amassed impressive numbers: 5,178 passing yards, 39 touchdown passes, 17 interceptions, 1,257 rushing yards and 32 rushing scores.

John Schneider compared aspects of Milroe's game to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." The general manager reflected on his time as a Packers scout when Favre was developing.

Ad

"I was lucky to be around Brett Favre at a very young age," Schneider said on Friday. 'And there was a lot of 'Wow' and there was a lot of 'Whoa' to throws. And so (Milroe)'s got some of those wows and those whoas. But also, when he takes off, he's scoring from 50, 60, 70 yards and running 22 miles per hour with the ball in his hands, too. He's a special young man. He's been great so far."

Ad

Schneider noted that Seattle coach Mike Macdonald personally informed Darnold about drafting Milroe, giving him an assurance.

"This isn't about you," Schneider said. "This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion."

The Seahawks are likely crafting both short and long-term plans for Milroe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.