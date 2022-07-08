"Skin determines the level of crime" - Seahawks star slams American legal system for being racist

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett hit out at the American legal system, calling it racist on Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks star issued his rant following the police shooting of a pregnant black woman that was justified by a panel.

An inquest on Wednesday determined that two police officers were "justified" to have shot and killed Charleena Lyles in 2017. Lyles, pregnant at the time, had reported a burglary but was shot after she allegedly approached the officers with two knives.

The decision was met with widespread criticism, with Tyler Lockett openly criticizing the judicial system in the country. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver wrote that the system works differently for different people, with skin color determining the level of crime.

He tweeted:

"To us the system is broken. To others the system is doing exactly what it was meant to do. Whether people believe it or not the color of a person's skin determines the level of crime if any."

Lockett has previously advocated against gun violence and police brutality. Raised in Tulsa, he also spoke passionately about the Tulsa race massacre and how it was a life-changing moment for him.

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks eye new beginning in post Russell Wilson era

Tyler Lockett has been a figure of consistency for the Seahawks over the years. He has formed a good partnership with DK Metcalf, with the duo being one of the top wide-receiver pairs in the league. They have combined for 55 receiving touchdowns since Metcalf was drafted in 2019.

The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB Tyler Lockett had the most receptions without having a single drop during the 2021 NFL season (73) Tyler Lockett had the most receptions without having a single drop during the 2021 NFL season (73)

While Lockett and Seattle have found success, they are gearing up for life without Russell Wilson. The Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.

While the trade was "unavoidable," it undoubtedly makes life difficult for Lockett and Co, who will feature in their first season without the maverick quarterback. The 29-year-old nonetheless will hope to make it four straight seasons of hitting the 1,000-yard mark and putting in his best for the franchise in the transition phase.

With the Seahawks opting against signing Baker Mayfield, there is a massive drop-off in talent in the quarterback room. While Lockett and Metcalf do make life easier in their company, Seattle will need something special to make it out of the NFC West.

