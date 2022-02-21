Seahawks star suggests lessons NFL can learn from NBA All-Star game to make Pro Bowl relevant again 

The NBA All-Star game has become one of the grandest, most-watched spectacles in professional sports. On an annual basis, the game brings to light some of the best athletes the NBA has to offer. But it also sheds light on charities and is at the forefront of donating massive sums of money to those in need.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett tweeted on Sunday, hoping the NFL Pro Bowl would replicate the NBA All-Star game's model. Lockett suggested the NFL implemented donating $100K to a charity of choice for the winning team of each quarter.

"I think it’d be dope if the NFL pro bowl implemented the same thing as NBA all star game! 2 charities will be awarded 100k each quarter based off who wins the quarter," Lockett wrote on Twitter.

Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12 I think it’d be dope if the NFL pro bowl implemented the same thing as NBA all star game! 2 charities will be awarded 100k each quarter based off who wins the quarter I think it’d be dope if the NFL pro bowl implemented the same thing as NBA all star game! 2 charities will be awarded 100k each quarter based off who wins the quarter

Given how successful the NBA All-Star game is for the association, it wouldn't hurt for the NFL to look at adopting some of their models.

The NFL Pro Bowl could learn a lot from the NBA All-Star game's donation format

Demar DeRozan and LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Lockett's idea is well-thought-out and one the league should strongly consider looking into. The NBA's donation format gives $100K to the winning team of each quarter. If the teams are tied, the $100K gets added to the jackpot of whoever wins the next quarter.

In this year's NBA All-Star game alone, LeBron James' team won $450,000 for the Kent State I Promise Scholars Program. On the flip side, Kevin Durant's team won $300,000 for the Cleveland Food Bank.

Not only will the act of good faith bring positive attention and potential sponsorship partnerships, it will also give players appearing in the Pro Bowl a more significant incentive to play at a more competitive pace than they did this year.

This year, in particular, did more harm than good to the Pro Bowl's reputation due to defenses not even tackling opponents to have the whistle blown.

Lockett is a one-time Pro Bowler who's been criminally underrated over the past four seasons. He's one of the most respected veterans in the entire NFL and beloved by teammates and competitors alike. His opinion should mean something in the eyes of the league office.

While Russell Wilson's trade speculation is the biggest story coming out of Seattle, it's unfortunate Lockett's idea may be swept underneath the rug as it's not as prominent a story as to where his quarterback will play in 2022.

Lockett's idea is progressive-minded and just one of many the NFL has at its disposal to make the Pro Bowl a better product for all involved.

Edited by Piyush Bisht