Seahawks Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch delivers unfiltered take on Patrick Mahomes' dad

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch got candid while talking about Patrick Mahomes' dad. The Super Bowl 59 fever is all around, and the NFL fans are highly excited for the upcoming championship game on Feb. 9.

Lynch appeared on an episode of the "Get Got Pod" with Mike Robinson, in which he shared his opinion about the Super Bowl and also reflected on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' dad smoking a cigar. The former NFL star seemed highly impressed with Mahomes Sr.'s style while smoking cigars.

"Regular plastic-tip black and mild, like this, Patrick Mahomes' daddy is making that is real, man," Lynch said. "You saying, I did some s** with my n* bro. I bounced out of the car, sparked my black."

"He pulled up, jumped out of an Uber like this—thought it was a what's-her-name, a Uber Prius too—and jumped out of the back of the Uber Prius like this, like, 'Yeah, what's happening?' and n*** pulled his black out and sparked it and said, 'Oh, we're about to have a great show," he added.

Patrick Mahomes would be playing for the fifth time in the Super Bowl in his last six years. Moreover, it's his third straight year to be part of the championship as he looks forward to unprecedented three-peat.

Marshawn Lynch rooting for Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to complete the three-peat

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship title game against the Buffalo Bills to qualify for the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

Marshawn Lynch is rooting for Patrick Mahomes and his team and wants to see the quarterback making history. Speaking of the Super Bowl, Lynch said (via Yardbarker):

"Yeah, look, it’s for my own selfish reasons. I want to see a three-peat in real life, I want to see that sh**… I want to see what that looks like. I want to see the excitement… I’m not sure how many of the players are still there to all have experienced it."

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes reflected on his season while hoping to win the upcoming game.

“The fact that it’s been everybody, it’s not just offense, it’s not just defense, it’s everybody on the entire team, it is something I’ll remember this season by, and hopefully we can do it the right way, and get this final win," Mahomes said (via USA Today Sports).

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on February 9 in New Orleans.

