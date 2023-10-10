Following their 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have been getting criticized by the media.

Many viewed Dallas, with number-one scoring defense to possibly beat the San Francisco-based side.

Former Seattle Seahawks and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman clowned the Cowboys after their embarrassing loss on Undisputed. He thinks Dallas got hit in the mouth and are 'bleeding' from their loss.

"And people just want to be more showman than they want to be ballplayers. Dak was in his press conference, 'So you want to piss me off before this game. Thanks for the motivation', he got hit in the mouth. McCarthy said, Hey, this game means a lot to Dallas. This isn't just a normal game. You got hit in the mouth."

He added:

"So don't give me Oh, he got this Dallas shirt on, you got hit in the mouth and you bleeding right now, sitting there saying, yeah, he didn't hit me, that's not what happened. Watch the film, be accountable to what happened, and then correct it. You say, I'm the best player on this team, I'm gonna say this is on me."

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy thinks loss to the 49ers was humbling

Mike McCarthy during Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Following the loss, the Dallas Cowboys were at a loss for words after their beating.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the loss was humbling and that it starts with him as a coach.

“The biggest thing is for us to be accountable. It was clearly humbling, but it is one game. Start with me, I didn’t do a good job tonight. We will clearly acknowledge it. I’m not a burn the tape guy. I think that’s a crock of s*it. They played extremely well and we did not."

McCarthy added:

"It’s been a wide range of performance. As wide a range as I can ever recall in a five-week period.”

Even Dak Prescott said the loss to the 49ers may have been the worst loss of his career, and that's coming weeks after getting upset by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys, who are 3-2, will regroup this week and will turn their attention toward the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

