  Sean McDermott makes feelings known on James Cook amid Bills RB's $15,000,000 contract demand

Sean McDermott makes feelings known on James Cook amid Bills RB's $15,000,000 contract demand

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 25, 2025 04:40 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Sean McDermott makes feelings known on James Cook amid Bills RB's $15,000,000 contract demand - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills came agonizingly close to ending the Kansas City Chiefs' two-year reign but fell just short as AFC Champions as they lost 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was another excellent campaign for the team, who inched closer to getting over that hump and ending the franchise's three-decade-long wait for a Super Bowl appearance. They intend to run it back next season with largely the same roster, but retaining James Cook will cost a fortune.

The running back, who rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second straight season, led the league in touchdowns with 16. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the franchise and is reportedly seeking a massive $15 million-a-year deal before the season commences.

If the Bills adhere to Cook's demands, he'd become the second-highest-paid running back in the league behind Christian McCaffrey, who earns $16 million a year. Buffalo's front office might be slightly apprehensive about handing out a huge extension to the running back.

However, head coach Sean McDermott has hinted that he'd want the team to offer him a new deal and keep him in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. During a press conference ahead of the NFL Combine, he was asked about Cook's importance to the team. He replied:

"When you are a coach, and you are on the field with these players, and you are in the meetings and you are watching them develop on the field, off the field, [Cook] is one of the examples of the joys that come with coaching. Watching a young man develop in both of those areas... It’s a great feeling as a coach to watch a young man do what he did.. the business part is going to take care of itself.”
McDermott sent a clear message to the front office that he wants Cook to remain a Bill next season.

