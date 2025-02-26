Sean McDermott suggests hopes of James Cook's $15,000,000 contract request working itself out

Sean McDermott and James Cook have an established history with the Buffalo Bills over the last half-decade. However, the relationship between the team and the running back appears to have hit its first snag.

On one side, Cook wants a raise. On the other, the Bills have a financial imperative to pay as little as possible. Speaking on a February 26 edition of "Good Morning Football," McDermott expressed a hope that Cook's demands will have a way to work themselves out.

"I try and stay in touch with the players, especially the ones that are in these situations. And unfortunately, this is a business, right? We try and be as transformational and caring for the players as we can," he said.

"And even though it's a business, there's times then that the business does show up, the business, part of the business, and sometimes these, these things, have a way of working themselves out," he added.

Of course, the fastest way to work it out is to simply pay the running back. However, McDermott's comments and tone also hinted that the contract negotiation resolution could require a wait. Especially with running backs, that is the common pattern.

Josh Jacobs waited years for his second deal. Saquon Barkley had to leave to get his next deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. More than other positions, running backs have to take drastic measures to ensure they get their second deal.

Exploring James Cook's contract situation

James Cook at AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

James Cook is entering his fourth and final year on his rookie contract. As a second-round pick, the Bills didn't have to give him a fifth-year option. As such, he now is up against a countdown timer to get his future secured.

According to Spotrac, Cook has been earning an average salary of $1.4 million. After 2025 when his contract expires, that amount will drop to zero unless he reaches a new deal with the Buffalo Bills or finds a new team. As such, time is of the essence for the age-25 running back.

According to statements made by James Cook on "Nightcap," his asking price is reportedly $15 million per season. That, plus a four-year deal, could mean he wants at least a $60 million contract. Will he get his way?

