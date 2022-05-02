" Any misunderstanding was my fault"- Sean McVay clarifies on the viral video that appears to show him mocking Bill Belichick and Cole Strange

The New England Patriots made a surprising pick in the first-round of the NFL draft, and it caught the attention of Rams head coach Sean McVay. New England selected Chattanooga OL Cole Stange with the 29th-overall pick in the draft, and many people thought it was a reach.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were surprised by the pick.

“Cole Strange just went,” head coach Sean McVay said during a press conference. General manager Les Snead responded, “Oh, my, UT-Chattanooga to the first round.”

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.



This is hysterical. Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.This is hysterical. https://t.co/ADzqt4lizQ

McVay added in the press conference:

“How ’bout that, and we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be at 104, baby.”

The reaction went viral on social media, and McVay thought it got out of context.

McVay responded to the criticism and wished that people didn't minsunderstand hsi reaction.

McVay added:

“I wish that it wouldn’t have gotten misunderstood. It was more of a reflection of, I was actually giving Les some, you know, a hard time because, when we started watching him, I think we both were in agreement, there’s no way he’d be there because we like the player so much.

"If there’s anybody that has more respect for Coach Belichick, what he’s done than I do, I’d like to see him, because I have tremendous respect for this profession, for the players that play at this level, and I would never want it to get misunderstood for Cole Strange or the Patriots organization that anything but respect for the player. That was my reaction and any misunderstanding was my fault for the way that I probably communicated that.”

Bill Belichick had the last laugh in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams and Sean McVay

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

McVay may have laughed at the Patriots' first-round pick the other night, but it was Belichick who got the last laugh when the two faced off in Super Bowl LIII. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, and derailed McVay's hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

WEEI @WEEI FINAL: Patriots 13, Rams 3. The Patriots are Super Bowl champions for the sixth time! FINAL: Patriots 13, Rams 3. The Patriots are Super Bowl champions for the sixth time! https://t.co/dPd2XM1k8X

Three years later, McVay and the Rams would win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The victory marked the first Super Bowl win for McVay as he fell short to the Patriots and Belichick a few years prior.

Edited by Windy Goodloe