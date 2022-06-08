"It's not great news, it’s phenomenal" - Sean McVay reacts to Aaron Donald's record breaking deal amid salary cap woes

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has reacted to the news of his best defensive player, Aaron Donald's new deal. The organization restructured the defensive tackle's existing deal to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league.

Per league sources, Donald will earn above $30 million a season, with the total value of his contract now worth a staggering $95 million which is $40 million more than what he was originally going to make. His deal also includes a whopping $65 million guaranteed.

McVay spoke on Sirius XM with Kirk Morrison and was asked about the deal and if the head coach is happy that his star defensive end is staying put.

Here's what he said:

“It’s not great news, it’s phenomenal, outstanding, any nice adjective that you can place around it. But it’s a big deal and he’s earned it, he’s truly one of one in my opinion, means so much to me and the organization."

SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL



HC Sean McVay talks to



Catch our town hall at 11 AM ET on 6/7 for an exclusive sit down with Coach McVay.



"It's a big deal and he's earned it"

“I think the respect he’s garnered around the league from guys that have done it at such a high level, what he has accomplished through his eight years Kirk is unparalleled."

McVay continued:

"So wanted to be able to find a solution to you know, him getting taken care of, having him continue to lead the way for our team, for our defense and we had a feeling it was trending in the right direction when he was at my wedding on Saturday night so a lot of good things have happened the last couple days for me.”

Sean McVay and Rams hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champs

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

With the biggest issue for the Rams now firmly in the rearview mirror, attention turns to defending their Super Bowl title this upcoming season.

Von Miller moved on to Buffalo, but the Rams managed to get an ample replacement in the form of former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner. Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and is still recovering from his injury, while Robert Woods has moved on to Tennessee. The Rams managed to secure high-profile receiver Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears.

As it stands, Los Angeles are well placed to repeat as Super Bowl champions. We know they will need a bit of luck along the way, but their roster is absolutely stacked with talent and you would not bet against them on at least making it to the NFL's penultimate game.

McVay and company are hellbent on not making themselves a one-season wonder and will be cherry ripe come week one to defend their crown.

