Sean McVay led the LA Rams to a win in the 2022 Super Bowl, but three years before that, he experienced what it felt like to lose the big game. McVay was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and talked about the defeat to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019.

McVay said that he was "humbled" and learned to adjust and adapt moving forward.

"What we were in 17 to what we are going to be this year is going to be a lot different and if you don't adjust and adapt, you're going to get exposed," McVay said. "And you alluded to that Super Bowl, that was a humbling night. You go from boy wonder to boy blunder in a matter of 60 minutes."

McVay also noted that he is hopeful to build a winning team but that adjustments are needed as the NFL continues to evolve.

Sean McVay continues to leave door open for Cooper Kupp return

In February, Cooper Kupp announced on social media that he was informed by the LA Rams that he would be traded this offseason. Although Kupp expressed his desire to remain with the Rams for the entirety of his career, the team felt otherwise.

However, the wide receiver has not yet been moved. On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay was a guest on "The Dan Patrick Show," and said the team doesn't have any trade negotiation in the works for Kupp.

"We're in the midst of finding a trade partner for him (Cooper Kupp), and if we're not able to do that, then we'll see what the next steps are," McVay said.

McVay added that the door remains open as to what will happen if the LA Rams can't find a trade partner for the wide receiver. Since the decision about Kupp was made, the Rams also agreed to a contract extension with Matthew Stafford.

Whether or not Stafford staying with the Rams influences the team to retain Kupp as well remains to be seen in the coming months.

