Sean McVay's Rams projected to land $80,100,000 WR as perfect Cooper Kupp replacement in free agency

With the Los Angeles Rams reportedly exploring trade options for Cooper Kupp this offseason, the franchise may already have decided on a high-profile replacement. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen could be an ideal fit in Sean McVay’s system, offering a reliable presence in the slot if Kupp is indeed moved.

“Returning to Chicago is an option for Allen, but with the Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp this spring, there is an opportunity for Allen in Los Angeles,” Bowen wrote. “In Sean McVay’s offense — which uses movement and alignment to get wide receivers free access off the ball — Allen could operate as the No. 3 option out of the slot. Allen caught 70 passes and seven TDs in Chicago last season.”

Until a year ago, trading the reliant Kupp seemed a far-fetched idea for the Rams. However, not too long ago, the organization informed Kupp that they were moving on from the Super Bowl LVI MVP due to cap concerns and an opportunity to get younger at the position.

With Matthew Stafford still at the helm and emerging star Puka Nacua proving to be a WR1-caliber weapon, Allen could serve as a veteran complement to the Rams’ passing attack.

Allen signed a four-year, $80,100,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. The six-time Pro Bowler has remained one of the league’s most consistent route-runners, thriving in short-to-intermediate areas. While injuries have been a concern in recent years, Allen's ability to create separation and serve as a security blanket for quarterbacks makes him an intriguing option for McVay’s offense.

Cooper Kupp trade rumors: What's next for Los Angeles Rams WR in 2025?

As things stand, Kupp is reportedly looking for his next opportunity with several NFL teams expressing interest in the talented wideout. The Denver Broncos have been frequently linked to the star receiver, with reports suggesting they could be frontrunners to land him over the Washington Commanders, who are looking to give their next quarterback Jayden Daniels a reliable playmaker.

According to NBC Sports, the Rams will likely explore all possible trade scenarios to maximize Kupp’s value before making a final decision. With the wide receiver market set to be highly competitive in free agency, moving swiftly to secure a proven talent like Allen could be in the Rams’ best interest.

Whether or not the Rams officially move on from Kupp, their approach to the offseason suggests a desire to retool their offense. Entering the latter stages of his career, Allen could provide a short-term answer while allowing younger talent like Nacua to continue developing into a premier target.

As free agency approaches, all eyes will be on Los Angeles to see if McVay and the Rams pull the trigger on a blockbuster move that reshapes their receiving corps.

