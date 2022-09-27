Sean McVay’s wife Veronika Khomyn spotted dining out with Kliff Kingsbury’s model girlfriend, hanging out in stands during Rams-Cardinals game

The Los Angeles Rams ended their week with a 20-12 win against the Arizona Cardinals. It was their second straight win and fans, the team and coach Sean McVay were celebrating the victory with pride. McVay's wife, Veronika Khomyn, was there to share the memorable moment.

Khomyn is often present on matchdays, usually posting or sharing clips through her Instagram. She was engaged to McVay in 2019, finally tying the knot earlier this year. Always up to date on social media, Khomyn has gained a following of around 80,000 people on Instagram.

Sean McVay's wife Veronika on Instagram

In a series of recent stories, Khomyn posed with a group of friends, which included Kliff Kingsbury’s model girlfriend Veronica Bielik. The two seemed to really hit it off, with Bielik posting a photo with just Khomyn on her IG. Not only did they meet at the game, but they also got together before the game for a small dinner.

How did Sean McVay and Veronika get together?

Head coach Sean McVay at Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Despite getting engaged in 2019, McVay and Khomyn tied the knot in June. The latter is a model from Ukraine, starting out at the age of 18. She moved to the US to study fashion design at George Mason University in Virginia, meeting McVay in 2011. At the time, the Rams head coach worked with the Washington Commanders as an assistant.

Khomyn also works as a licensed realtor in LA, dealing with luxury properties. The couple have never shied away from social media, even sharing moments from their holiday with followers. They were at a tropical location with friends and family, making the most of their time together.

The Rams are expected to contend for the Super Bowl this season. After all, they did win it last campaign. L.A. have only lost their opening game against the Buffalo Bills, who are also expected to go far.

The Rams will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 on Monday Night Football. This is a huge NFC West rivalry game and will be a huge spectacle. It will be very interesting to see which team takes the spoils in this one. The 49ers have started slowly and stand at 1-2. They will be desperate to win at all costs against their rivals. Be sure to tune in for this matchup, as it promises to be a fiery one.

