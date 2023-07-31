Aaron Rodgers recently took an aggressive approach in firing back at Sean Payton for his polarizing comments about Nathaniel Hackett. Payton criticized Hackett for the Denver Broncos' failures during the 2022 NFL season, labeling it "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Rodgers took issue with the comments while speaking on "Back Together Weekend," even telling Payton:

"I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

The veteran quarterback also called out the head coach for "making excuses" in case things don't work out for him in Denver this year.

Jamie Erdahl recently praised Aaron Rodgers for his bold statement during an episode of "Good Morning Football." She apparently believes this will set the tone in the locker room between him and his new teammates:

"If I have a W-2 coming into my bank account from the New York Jets, I am so proud to have this man as my quarterback today. This is like in high school, there's a bully in the hallway, they walk up and down, they're saying things and saying things.

"Then this new guy arrives, who's awesome, but does he care? Does he care about the little guy? Does he care about every single person in that locker room?

"I think the new precedent that is set is that Aaron Rodgers just went like *this* to Sean Payton, and he flinched. And now everyone is like, 'Oh, this guy likes us! He really really cares!'"

Good Morning Football



@JamieErdahl speaks on Aaron Rodgers' response to Sean Payton's comments, and what his words might mean to a @nyjets fan

Just a day later, Sean Payton issued an apology during a press conference at Broncos' training camp:

“I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX hat on, and not my coaching hat on ... It was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter."

Payton is referring to how he spent last season as an NFL analyst for FOX after retiring from his head coaching position with the New Orleans Saints. It's unclear if Rodgers' comments had anything to do with Payton's apology, though it's probably unlikely.

Why did Aaron Rodgers defend Nathaniel Hackett against Sean Payton?

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL offseason. One of the reasons he desired to join the team was because they hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator.

Ari Meirov



Rodgers also suggests Payton's comments were a way of providing an excuse in case Denver can't improve. Aaron Rodgers unloads on Sean Payton: "I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

Rodgers won two consecutive NFL MVP awards when Hackett served in the same position with the Green Bay Packers. Their long relationship is likely why Rodgers felt the need to stick up for him against Sean Payton's insulting comments.