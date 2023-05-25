Sean Payton’s former colleague claims Broncos already have Russell Wilson’s successor if QB struggles in 2023

Sean Payton has been a key talking point during the offseason this year. Pundits have been speculating about whether Drew Brees' former coach can get a similar level of production out of Russell Wilson. However, one analyst has claimed that the team has put words into action already due to one small detail. Peter Schrager, who has worked with Payton at FOX, said:

"He's all in on Russell Wilson, but I also know Sean Payton doesn't suffer any fools. He's going to coach [him] hard... They just signed Jarrett Stidham not for a million dollars [but] for $5 million a year to be a backup."

Schrager continued, explaining that the salary matters, even if it pales in comparison to the starting quarterback's income:

"You don't give $5 million to a guy who you're just like, 'Yeah, it's a throwaway. It's whatever.' That's not a challenge to Russ, but it also was, 'Hey, we have a young guy who we liked that had other options that he's coming to play for us too.'"

What about Jarrett Stidham was appealing to Sean Payton?

Jarrett Stidham at Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

At one point, some speculated that Stidham was set to be Tom Brady's successor. Stidham was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, just before Brady said his goodbyes after the season. Stidham didn't get the job, but pretty much every quarterback that Bill Belichick has picked in recent years has had at least shown a flash at one point or another.

Jimmy Garoppolo has played in a Super Bowl. Mac Jones looked like the best quarterback picked in his draft year during his rookie outing, and Bailey Zappe showed a spark in 2022. Stidham also flashed in 2022 when Josh McDaniels gave him the opportunity to take over in relief of Derek Carr.

He threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions, posting a 108.1 rating in a 34-37 shootout against the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos now have him in reserve in case Russell Wilson goes the way of Derek Carr.

