Sean Payton stands accused of having made his fame off of Drew Brees as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated his Denver Broncos team. With the loss, the Broncos now sit at 1-5 whereas their divisional rivals have the mirror image of that record and sit atop the AFC West at 5-1.

After the game, Sean Payton conceded he made a very bad call that gifted the Chiefs three extra points. He called a timeout right before halftime that stopped the clock and allowed Kansas City to take a field goal attempt from 60 yards. Harrison Butker nailed it in light-windy conditions to give them a 13 point lead at the break.

It was a crucial mistake as late in the game, the score was 19-8 when the Broncos got the ball back in the two-minute warning. Without those three points, the deficit in the game would have been one-score and it is possible that they might have clawed that back. In the end, a fumble gave the Chiefs the ball back and then they saw out the time.

Even though the Denver head coach admitted his mistake, it was not enough for the NFL fans to troll him as they believe that his entire reputation rests on Drew Brees being a generational quarterback.

Fans accuse Sean Payton of living of Drew Brees' talent

Fans took to social media to allege that Sean Payton's Super Bowl win and his fame as winning coach is solely due to Drew Brees' ability as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Here are some of the responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs sit atop the AFC once again

Before this season began, all the talk was about how the AFC is such a strong conference and it is anybody's game. After the Chiefs lost in the opening week to Detroit Lions, the knives were out for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates.

Denver Broncos were one of the teams to go on a run under Sean Payton and a revitalized Russell Wilson. Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills were supposed to be in contention. The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers were one of the Super Bowl favorites.

But after defeating the Broncos, Patrick Mahomes has won five on the bounce and taken the Chiefs to a 5-1 record. They are currently seeded first in the AFC after the Thursday Night Football game. Just as Sean Payton was lucky to have Drew Brees, Andy Reid knows how lucky he is to have Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.