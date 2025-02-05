Sean Payton gives clear thoughts on Broncos' "must needs and wants" ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed the team's 2025 offseason blueprint on Wednesday, during the "Up & Adams Show." His candid discussion exposed critical needs for the struggling offensive unit.

"We do the evaluation of our team," Payton said. "And the purpose of that is then to establish what we call must needs and wants ... I say we need a joker in the interior, and a joker now can be a tight end or running back that has exceptional, we were spoiled here."

The current Broncos roster presents limited offensive options. Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele showed potential. However, they lacked the dynamic playmaking ability needed to elevate the team's performance.

Payton's "Joker" concept stems from his successful coaching history. He recalled past offensive weapons like Reggie Bush, Tiki Barber, Jeremy Shockey, Jimmy Graham and Alvin Kamara.

"Reggie, Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, yeah, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara, those are interior either tight ends or running backs, jokers that can that they have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back," he added. "We'll look closely through the middle, inside linebacker, safety. There will be a few other positions."

Sean Payton's nuanced approach to offensive rebuilding

Surprisingly, Sean Payton doesn't view the wide receiver room as critically as external observers might.

"We're stronger there than some may think," he said.

The coach's primary investment targets are tight end and running back positions. Current roster players like Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and Adam Trautman are viewed as complementary pieces rather than primary solutions.

McLaughlin represents the closest current approximation to a "Joker" player. However, he falls short of the elite playmakers Payton has previously coached.

"That inner triangle of attacking a defense is really important," Payton said.

The strategy aims to surround young quarterback Bo Nix with dynamic playmakers in his second season.

Potential draft targets include versatile tight ends like Penn State's Tyler Warren or dynamic running backs who can create offensive mismatches.

The 2025 NFL Draft represents a pivotal moment for the Broncos. Sean Payton's vision suggests a targeted, strategic approach to rebuilding the team's offensive capabilities.

