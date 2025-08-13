Sean Payton refuses to single down $18,000,000 CB as defensive "Joker" of the Broncos

On Tuesday, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton made an appearance on the 'Up &amp; Adams' Show. Host Kay Adams questioned him on who the 'Joker' of his team is. Payton began by describing how a joker refers to a dynamic and versatile player on the roster.The Broncos coach initially named rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron. He was acquired in the first round of this year's draft and signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $18 million. However, Payton did not single Barron out as the only candidate for Joker on defense.&quot;I think Barron's one of those guys that can play a lot of different spots,&quot; Sean Payton said. &quot;Riley Moss can play a lot of different sports. And I would say up front, Zach Allen is one of those guys that can travel ...&quot;&quot;In a perfect world you'd like to have two Jokers. One at tight end. One at running back ...&quot;Last season, Sean Payton helped the Broncos to their first 10-win campaign since 2015. They managed to qualify for the playoffs, but were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. He will be looking to continue this momentum heading into year three with the team.The Broncos started this year's preseason with a 30-9 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. They will take on the Cardinals and the Saints before kicking off Week 1 with a game against the Indianapolis Colts. It is scheduled to be played on September 7 at Empower Field at Mile High.Von Miller opens up about leaving the Broncos before Sean Payton's arrivalLinebacker Von Miller was a part of the Broncos from 2011 to 2021. He was then traded to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season. In July, the 2-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Commanders.Last Friday, Von Miller made an appearance on ESPN's 'Pardon My Take.' He shared his thoughts on Sean Payton's success with the team so far while also emotionally remembering his time with the Broncos.&quot;Being away from Denver and at first it's like, 'Yeah, I'm on a new team.' And as time goes by, you just miss those days,&quot; Miller said. &quot;I had spent so much time in Denver.&quot;&quot;They're doing so may good things with that organization, building a new facility and new stadium and everything is going crazy. Got a good team now. It's like, damn-Man, it's like seeing your old girlfriend with a new guy and she's happy.&quot;Von Miller will get the chance to play against his former team this year. The Broncos are scheduled to take on the Commanders in November.