"Your little internet shows are driving me crazy": Broncos HC Sean Payton blasts NFL reporter during training camp presser

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton appears fed up with reporters. On Saturday, a video of Payton blasting a reporter at Broncos training camp went viral on social media.In the video, the reporter asked Payton a question about Bo Nix &quot;reportedly&quot; spending some time with NFL legend Drew Brees. However, the Denver HC wasted no time in correcting the journalist:&quot;It wasn't reported, I stated it three days ago. Gosh! Your little internet shows are driving me crazy. Listen Bo Nix, if you were here two days ago, you would've heard me say, 'he spent some time with Brees.' So it was reported... Just what I said three days ago.&quot;Following training camp on Wednesday, Sean Payton said that Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had spent four to five days with former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees to work on perfecting his craft.Nix spoke to reporters on Saturday about his time with Brees:&quot;Yeah, it was fun. Any time you can spend some time with a guy like that with that experience and just that mind and the knowledge of the game and just his routine and what he was able to do. And more than anything, is just sitting down and talking to him and a lot of guys are like that.&quot;You know, Peyton and Eli are the same way. It's just anytime you can pick those guys' brains and just kind of stand in their shoes and see what they went through; and just, if you can pick up on any one thing, that's you know that's a win in the conversation.&quot;NFL analyst predicts big things for Broncos QB Bo Nix in his second season under Sean PaytonAfter having a pretty decent first year with the Broncos, Bo Nix is preparing for his second season under the tutelage of Sean Payton. Famous NFL analyst Kay Adams has high hopes for Nix this year as she predicted that the QB will have a 4,000+ yards season.Speaking on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; a couple of weeks ago, Adams said:&quot;Bo Nix, 4,000 plus yards. I like this one a lot... This is from week eight on last year, and, of course, we want to extrapolate that projected over a season. Carry the one, see which way the wind is blowing.&quot;&quot;Once Bo got comfy last year, he completely lit it up. If you take his final 10 of the year, you pace that out over a full season. That is a 4,300-yard, 41-touchdown pace, and now he's got more weapons, y'all, as he heads into year two, give me all the Nix stock for 2025.&quot;Last season, Nix threw for 3,775 passing yards, scored 29 TDs, had 12 interceptions, and four rushing TDs. It'll be interesting to see if spending time with Drew Brees will be fruitful for the young quarterback in the upcoming NFL season.