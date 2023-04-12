“He’s going to have to check his ego” - Sean Payton’s former player predicts 'rough waters' ahead for Russell Wilson

The 2023 NFL season will be Russell Wilson's gut check time. Either he'll hit a gear he hasn't been able to hit in a couple of years or it will be three disappointing seasons in a row.

If he fails to impress in 2023, the quarterback's career as he knows it could be over. Luckily, he has arguably one of the top coaches in his corner, but also one of the toughest.

Speaking from experience, one of Sean Payton's former players predicted tough times for the quarterback. Here's how Rob Ninkovich put it on Get Up:

"He's going to have to check his ego a little bit. Sean Payton already started that with this first interview when they asked him about other people coming in the building. He said, 'No, that's not going to happen here'. That's done with. It's going to, it's is a new regime."

He continued, explaining that it will be painful at times, but the quarterback will ultimately benefit in the long run:

"Sean Payton, I've had him as a head coach. He's very authoritative. This is how it's going to be pounding up there at the podium. And I do believe that it will help Russell Wilson. It might be tough at first. There might be a little rough waters there, but I think it'll help him as far as his career."

Sean Payton turns the clock back to 2006 with Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

In a way, it's almost like it's 2006 for the head coach once again. Upon arriving in Denver, he was paired with a quarterback fresh from a long stint with another team.

In 2006, it was Drew Brees who was fresh from his time in San Diego. In 2023, it is Russell Wilson, just one year into the post-Seahawks era of his career.

The Saints had a history of losing before his arrival, winning the division just once going back to 1991. The Broncos, meanwhile, haven't won the division since 2015. Could lightning strike twice for the head coach? In Brees' final nine seasons, he won a minimum of seven games every season and had three years with at least 11 wins.

Will No. 3 enjoy the same late-career surge as Brees?

