Sean Taylor’s brother Gabriel makes feelings known on Commanders inviting him for rookie minicamp

One of the players invited to the Washington Commanders' annual rookie minicamp this year is Gabriel Taylor, the younger brother of the late Sean Taylor, who was a member of the team from 2004 to 2007.

Gabe Taylor, who plays safety like his brother, spent five years at Rice during his college football career. He was not selected throughout the seven NFL draft rounds despite having an outstanding pro day performance last month, with 40-yard sprint times ranging from 4.38 to 4.44 seconds.

However, Taylor was signed as a rookie camp tryout player by the Commanders following the draft. Despite reportedly receiving several offers, the defensive back chose Washington because he had always wanted to play for the team.

Reporters asked Taylor, who took part in Saturday's Commanders Rookie Minicamp, how he and his family felt upon hearing that he would get the opportunity to try out for the team his brother played for.

"It meant everything. My dad was like, 'I want you to be a Commander. I want you to be a Commander so bad.' I really wanted to come here too. After the draft, I prayed on it, and I think I made the right decision," Taylor said.

"Just watching the Redskins - Commanders - all my life, you know, I could have gone somewhere else, but I chose here for a reason and you know, hopefully I get to put it on again and continue forward."

Taylor admitted that the sight of his brother's jersey number inside the Washington Commanders facility motivated him, even though it was an emotional weekend for him. Additionally, he stated that he is aware that his performance during the team's rookie minicamp must have made Sean proud.

The Commanders will now have to decide whether Taylor performed well enough at rookie minicamp to be called up for OTAs or even training camp.

What happened to Gabriel Taylor’s brother, Sean Taylor?

Sean Taylor was selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. He played as a defensive back for the team from 2004 to 2007 before he was killed in his home during a robbery attempt in November 2007.

Before his death, Taylor, a hard-hitting defender who was also a standout player for Miami in college, was selected to two Pro Bowls and one Second-Team All-Pro, making him one of the league's finest safeties at the time.

Everyone who watched Taylor in the NFL recognized his potential to become an exceptional safety before his life was ended prematurely at the age of 24 by an intruder who shot him in his residence.

More than 17 years after the death of the older Taylor, his younger brother, Gabriel Taylor, has now been given the opportunity to also play for Washington.

Gabe has stated that he is delighted simply to be able to try out with the same team his brother played for.

