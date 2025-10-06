“Season over” “Spanos curse is a real thing”: NFL fans react as Chargers place Omarion Hampton on IR after major injury

The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t catch a break as rookie running back Omarion Hampton has officially been placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Omarion Hampton will miss at least four weeks. This will leave the Chargers’ backfield in shambles.Hampton was the 22nd overall pick out of North Carolina and had quickly emerged as the Chargers’ lead back following Najee Harris’ season-ending Achilles injury. The news hit fans hard.“Season over,” one fan wrote bluntly.Liam ⚡️🌘🌗 @KingAmadDialloLINKSeasons overAnother added, “The Spanos curse is a real thing.”Jeff Powers @JDPowPowLINKThe Spanos curse is a real thingOne X user tweeted, &quot;Season ended in September right, chargers are 3-0 with the 1 seed and a bye?&quot;&quot;Bruh what is in the water for the Chargers? Every single year they have insane injuries no matter who the coach is. Why does their playing surface not get as much scrutiny as MetLife?&quot;Sports City USA @SportsCityUSA_LINKBruh what is in the water for the Chargers? Every single year they have insane injuries no matter who the coach is. Why does their playing surface not get as much scrutiny as MetLife?One fan wrote, &quot;Chargers should trade for Breece Hall.&quot;&quot;My fantasy team is cooked,&quot; commented another.Just a week ago, the Chargers running back recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game against the Giants. Before exiting Sunday’s matchup, he had 44 yards on 12 carries to his name apart from six receptions for 26 yards.Also read: Omarion Hampton's GF Lilly Heder beams in pride as Chargers RB scores 1st NFL TD vs. Broncos in Week 3