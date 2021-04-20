Seattle Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted in Louisiana for second degree battery

The Seattle Seahawks just recently signed Aldon Smith last week and news is starting to surface about more legal issues. Smith made a return to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys last season and remained out of trouble. Aldon Smith's career has been a list of off-the-field issues and it has ruined his career.

Aldon Smith has another off-the-field issue that could impact his career

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

WDSU's Travers Mackrel shared a bulletin on his Twitter account. That Bulletin is a picture of recently signed defensive lineman Aldon Smith. Smith is wanted in the state of Louisiana for second degree battery.

New #Seahawks DE Aldon Smith is wanted for second degree battery that allegedly occurred on April 17th in Chalmette, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/hbx8Qa7zE3 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 19, 2021

Aldon Smith allegedly committed the battery at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette. Mackrel also mentioned that the law enforcement in Louisiana has video surveillance of Aldon Smith committing the offense he's being accused of. The bulletin that has been posted has this to say about Aldon Smith:

"The above subject is wanted for a second degree battery that occured on the evening of April 17, 2021 at the French Press Coffee House in front of Home Depot in Chalmette. The subject does not have a local address but has relatives in the New Orleans area. Subject was last observed in a white in color Nissan sedan with an unknown license plate. Anyone coming into contact with the above subject or is possibly aware of his current location, please contact Lt. Garofalo at CIB."

With the news coming out about Aldon Smith, it could not only impact his 2021-2022 NFL season but his entire career. Smith was suspended for four seasons for off-the-field issues. If this becomes true, it could be the last straw for Aldon Smith when it comes to an NFL career.

This is the second NFL player to be accused of assault or battery in the last two weeks. Aaron Donald was accused of assault but that turned out to be untrue and that Donald was trying to protect the victim. With Aldon Smith's past, it's hard to say if he did this or not.

What exactly happened between Aldon Smith and the individual hasn't been reported but it doesn't look good for the former Cowboy. The Seattle Seahawks haven't released a statement about the incident as of yet. It'll be interesting to see if the Seahawks release Aldon Smith as this story develops.