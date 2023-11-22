Seattle Seahawks injury report: Latest on DK Metcalf, Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker and more for Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks are having a stellar 2023 under future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll. They are 6-4 record heading into Week 12 and are prime favorites to win their division.

However, ahead of their Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have an array of talents dealing with injury. In this article, we showcase the Seahawks' injury report with emphasis on some franchise-caliber players. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

According to the Seattle Seahawks website, 15 players are dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 12 clash with the 49ers.

Among these players, the following were limited participants in Tuesday's session: franchise QB Geno Smith and cornerback Riq Woolen. Moreover, wideout DK Metcalf, safety Jerrick Reed II, running back Kenneth Walker III, and another wideout, Dareke Young, did not take part in Tuesday's practice.

DK Metcalf injury update

Pro Bowl calibre wide receiver DK Metcalf did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe injury. The athletic pass catcher has dealt with rib and hip injuries this season, so this new injury will worry Seattle fans.

Metcalf is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL when fit, but unfortunately, he has dealt with a slew of poorly timed injuries in 2023.

Geno Smith's injury update

Seattle Seahawks franchise QB Geno Smith has been an injury worry since going down injured against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

In that game, Smith had a forgettable night, putting up just one touchdown as the Seahawks lost by just one point. Some of the blame can be attributed to a niggling elbow injury.

Smith started this week on the DNP list but was able to mix into drills day later as he battles a bruise to the tendon on the bottom of his right triceps. Thankfully, Pete Carroll is hopeful of Smith's chance of starting against the 49ers, but nothing will be confirmed until closer to the matchup.

Kenneth Walker's injury update

Last but not least is Kenneth Walker, a key cog in the Seahawks' dynamic rush attack.

Walker suffered an oblique injury in the Rams' game and was forced to leave the gridiron before the end of the game. Pete Carroll confirmed the legitimacy of the oblique injury after the game.

Walker departed from the contest in the first quarter and did not come back. He isn't expected to be added to the injured reserve, meaning that he could come back to action before the next couple of games.

This season, Walker has racked up 595 rush yards and six touchdowns, along with 175 receiving yards and one touchdown catch for good measure. The sophomore running back is a major part of how the Seattle Seahawks operate and will be missed in the near future.