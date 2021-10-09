What happened to Russell Wilson's finger vs. Rams in Week 5?

In Week 5 of Thursday Night Football, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West divisional matchup. The game was expected to come down to the last quarter, as each team has the offensive potential to put up lots of points.

What wasn't expected was for Wilson to go down with a finger injury that has the potential to keep him out for at least one game, if possibly not more.

So just what happened to Russell Wilson's finger?

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson suffers severe middle finger injury

During the third quarter of last night's game, as Wilson was throwing the ball from a collapsing pocket, the middle finger on his throwing hand was hit by the helmet of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The results (as seen in the tweet above) were gruesome as the middle finger was badly disfigured and dislocated.

Wilson stayed in the game for one more drive but was then relieved by backup quarterback Geno Smith.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on the status of Russell Wilson. He informed reporters that Wilson suffered a "badly sprained finger."

When asked about Wilson's availability for next week's game, Carroll stated that it's hard to assess now and that Wilson is one of the "greatest healers" the game has known.

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport also had an update on Wilson's status, which he provided in a tweet.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will have an MRI on his finger today, sources say, and then seek a consultation with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in LA. The initial belief is he has mallet finger, essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex a finger. #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will have an MRI on his finger today, sources say, and then seek a consultation with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in LA. The initial belief is he has mallet finger, essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex a finger.

Obviously, the hope is that Wilson will indeed be able to play next week. But if he isn't, if last night was any indication, the Seahawks seem to be in a good position with backup quarterback Geno Smith.

Geno Smith almost pulled out a victory

After Wilson exited the game last night, Smith entered and did better than most may have anticipated. He engineered a 98-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Smith also had the opportunity to lead an 84-yard drive that may have possibly won the game. But he threw an interception that wasn't his fault, as Tyler Lockett, his intended receiver, fell on a play that allowed the Rams to capitalize with a turnover.

Also Read

Smith is an eight-year NFL veteran who has backed-up quarterbacks such as Wilson, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, so this opportunity is nothing out of the ordinary for him.

Despite Smith's productivity, the Seahawks would still like to see their star quarterback continue his streak of never missing a start since entering the NFL in 2012.

Edited by Samuel Green