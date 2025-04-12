"Second hand embarrassment" - NFL fans react to video of Darren Waller's new song

On Friday, Darren Waller released his new song, "Top Play." He shot the video of the song singing outside Allegiant Stadium in an all-black outfit. Sleeper NFL shared a video of Waller's new song on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption, asking fans' opinions about the song.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NFL fans have mixed reactions to the song. Some praised it while some were critical of it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Second hand embarrassment," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A fan called it decent while suggesting that he could have "gone deeper with lyrics."

"It’s decent, I think he should go deeper with his lyrics, he’s actually got a really interesting story, he could do a lot more," another fan said.

Ad

Meanwhile, some were critical of the song.

"Get that s*** outta here," a fan commented.

"Jus cuz u can rhyme some words doesn’t make u a good rapper," a fan said.

Some called it "nice."

"This kinda nice no hate," a fan wrote.

"It’s fire not gonna lie," another fan added.

"Yo not gonna like, decent flow, nice delivery, solid lyrics, I can rock with this. It’s better than 95% of the mumble rap s*** we hear on the radio these days for sure," another fan added.

Ad

Darren Waller shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of recording his new song "Top Play"

On Friday, Darren Waller dropped a video on his Instagram account, giving fans a rare glimpse of him recording his song. The clip saw him singing the song in a music studio wearing a white shirt paired with blue jeans and a red cap.

Ad

Waller retired from the NFL in 2024 after enjoying a successful career. He was the 204th pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

He played for the Ravens from 2015 to 2018 and then three seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018 to 2022.

In his last season, Waller played for the New York Giants. Following his retirement, he often keeps fans updated with his day-to-day life by sharing posts on his Instagram account, where he has around 296K followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles