"Secondhand embarrassment is unbearable": Josh Harris’ awkward moment with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman leaves Commanders fans cringing

Washington Commanders fans cringed at their new owner Josh Harris over an awkward handshake with Joe Buck.

As the Commanders were playing the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, Harris was in the booth with Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck was talking and using his hands for gestures. In doing so, he stuck it out and Harris thought he went for a handshake.

As Buck put his hand out while he was talking, Harris shook it, which made Aikman laugh.

Immediately, the moment went viral on social media, and many Commanders fans were cringed out by their new owner.

"My secondhand embarrassment is unbearable."

"Literally went to the comments so I know if I can handle the cringe haha."

"Thinkin my guy might've paid a visit or two to the beverage concessions."

As many Washington Commanders fans pointed out, they are just happy to have a new owner after everything Dan Snyder did. The moment was no doubt an awkward one, but it gave many NFL fans a good laugh during preseason action.

Washington was able to beat Baltimore 29-28 on Monday night, which snapped the Ravens' incredible 24-game preseason win streak.

Commanders enter the season with Sam Howell as starting quarterback

Not only does Washington has a new owner in Josh Harris, the team also has Sam Howell as its new starting quarterback.

Howell was selected in the fifth round in the 2022 NFL Draft and started just one game last season. He was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 and had a nice preseason game Monday, going 19-for-25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

After the great performance, head coach Ron Rivera praised Sam Howell and said he exceeded their expectations:

“Sam did exactly what we were hoping and expecting he would do. Went out and executed, took control of the offense, took control of the huddle, did a good job at the line of scrimmage. I thought he executed and handled the situation and circumstances the way we hoped he’d do.”

Washington opens its season at home on Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

