Secret Service responds to Travis Kelce's viral 'tased' comment during Chiefs' White House visit

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win with President Joe Biden. During the Chiefs' White House visit, Kelce once again went to the podium just like last year, however, didn't stay there for more than a few seconds.

Kelce said during his short speech that the Secret Service would tase him this time and went back to his position. When President Biden asked Kelce to come to the podium, the Chiefs tight end said:

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again. Uh, I'm not going to lie, President Biden. They told me if I came up here, I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot."

Travis Kelce's comment went viral instantly, and the Secret Service came forward to clarify things. Secret Service spokesperson Nathan Herring sat in an interview with PEOPLE, during which he expressed the Service's love for football while clearing Kelce's "tased" comment.

"Our agents and officers were happy to support Travis and the Chiefs’ official visit to the White House, even presenting him with a Secret Service pin. As for the taser comment, Travis and our personnel were having some friendly banter as we have passionate football fans throughout our organization," Nathan Herring said.

Travis Kelce on being approached by Secret Service before White House press conference

During an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce elaborated on what happened behind the scenes with the Chiefs' visit to the White House. The tight end said about four or five members of the Secret Service approached him as soon as he entered the White House.

"And when I walked in, we had about four or five, the Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know, if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you.’" Travis Kelce said.

"'So just when you think you're being slick, it is actually an order for us to tase you,'" Kelce added. (00:32:02 – 00:32:28)

The Chiefs tight end expressed how this was the reason why he seemed pretty nervous during the press conference. Kelce also said how he felt so embarrassed to bring an expired ID last time.

To avoid facing the same embarrassment this time in the White House, he kept his passport with him to prove he was a citizen of Missouri.