"Seeming more & more like a real possibility" - Ex-Chiefs QB hints Shedeur Sanders drafting Saints could be in the works

Shedeur Sanders' draft continues to be an interesting topic of conversation. His stock has been fluctuating since the Scouting Combine. According to NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, the Colorado quarterback could fall to the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall pick.

Ad

On Saturday's episode of SportsCenter, Fowler said that he sees the Saints as a potential landing spot for Shedeur Sanders. Ex-Chiefs QB Chase Daniel also agreed to Fowler's prediction, saying that sitting behind Derek Carr and developing his talents could be the best course of action for Coach Prime's son.

"I do agree, if you got to the Saints, and you sit behind Carr for a year, if Kelen Moore is the head coach, I think that's the best situation for Shedeur," Daniel said on the Facility.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like to not rush him onto the field. Not saying that he can't have success, right? But I don't know if any of those top six-seven picks are great situations for Shedeur."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chase Daniel doubled down on his comments with a tweet on Sunday.

"This is seeming more & more like a real possibility...," Daniel wrote on X

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kellen Moore was brought in to replace Dennis Allen after an underwhelming 5-12 campaign last season.

After his arrival, they restructured Derek Carr's contract, clearing $30 million in cap space. If the four-time Pro Bowler fails to deliver, Kellen Moore might decide to move on with a younger quarterback from the draft.

However, the chances of Shedeur Sanders falling to No.9 are slim. He's seen as the second-best quarterback prospect, behind Cam Ward. Several NFL draft experts believe that the Colorado quarterback will fall to the Browns or the Giants.

Ad

Colin Cowherd believes Shedeur Sanders would be the saving grace for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest blunders in history when they signed Deshaun Watson on a five-year, $230 million deal. He has been nowhere near providing that value and is currently rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon injury.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Browns' only solution out of this situation is drafting Shedeur Sanders. He gave the example of the Broncos and how they parted ways with Russell Wilson to make his case.

Ad

"I think Shedeur is built for Kevin Stefanski, who likes pocket quarterbacks over movers," Cowherd said. "The only way to get out of the Deshaun Watson disaster is how the Broncos got out of the Russell Wilson disaster. Hit on a rookie quarterback that you don't have to pay big money for four years. That's the only way to get out of it.

Ad

"Even if you make the worst deal in history to Deshaun Watson, in one or two years, if you just hit on a player at the same position in the draft, you can deal with it. (TS-11:16)

Ad

Apart from Deshaun Watson, the Browns only have Kenny Pickett on the depth chart.

Thus, they need to focus on getting a quality quarterback from the draft after failing to do so through free agency. The real question is whether Shedeur is the long-term solution for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.