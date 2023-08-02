Move over, Patrick Mahomes: Jason McCourty predicts Deshaun Watson to lead top offense in the NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has seen more than his fair share of negative press in recent years. However, the tide might be turning just a tad this year as more analysts are seemingly buying in on the franchise for 2023, including NFL analyst Jason McCourty.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, McCourty started by mentioning Watson's accomplishments in his last full season back in 2020. He also went into a list of stars the team now has under lock for the year. Here's how he put it:

"I'm going with the Cleveland Browns... [If] we can get some semblance of [the 2020] version of Deshaun Watson with Nick Chubb, a top-five running back in the NFL... Amari Cooper's there, [and] then the guy they brought in, Elijah Moore, has looked good in training camp..."

He went on, opening the door to the possibility that the ingredients could go together like Mentos and Coca-Cola:

"What if these guys can take off? No one's expecting them to be a top ranked offense in the NFL next year... You look up and you're like, 'My goodness, the Cleveland Browns are a powerhouse on offense,' so let's see what they can put together this season."

How well did Deshaun Watson play in 2020?

No. 4 at Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

2020 was the infamous COVID-19 season. While the world was rushing to control their air intake, Watson moved the ball at a record pace through it.

In that season, Watson threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and 4,823 yards. All three categories were career bests. Another career-best category was his completion percentage of 70.2 percent.

One could argue that while 2020 was his best season, the 4-12 record was the true disappointment that year. Though the winning percentage was much better in 2022, his production en route to that number was arguably the worst of his career.

In six games of action, he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He went 3-3 during that run. Fans hope that the team will ascend to new heights this season, but they aren't the only players in the division.

In order to secure any kind of home-field advantage, they'll need to supplant Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and a potentially feisty Kenny Pickett. Then, they'll need to contend with franchise quarterbacks across the conference like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and others.

The task ahead is enormous. Will the runway clear for the Browns?