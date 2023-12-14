Ryan Leaf pressures Drew Bledsoe to air dirty laundry with Tom Brady in upcoming roast event

Tom Brady is set to be the subject of an epic roast in 2024 and one former NFL player has a thought of who should be in attendance. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf spoke about the upcoming event on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday morning.

He said that if he were tasked with inviting guests to roast Brady, he would choose his former teammate Drew Bledsoe. Bledsoe's injury famously led to his former backup getting an opportunity at the starting job. As everyone knows, that launched Brady's career and the start of a dynasty for the New England Patriots.

Ryan Leaf said:

"My invitee to the roast would be Drew Bledsoe. Drew, of course, came before me at Washington State, went on to be the number one draft pick for the New England Patriots and then was knocked out of the game versus the Jets by Mo Lewis."

"The point is, if Drew Bledsoe doesn't go out in that moment, have we ever heard of Tom Brady? Drew Bledsoe has a very interesting insight, maybe actually get to show some actual resentment and emotion with it and have a lot of fun with the greatest quarterback of all time."

Ryan Leaf believes that any animosity that Bledsoe may have toward his former teammate, could end up being good laughs for everyone involved.

What is the "The Greatest Roast of All-Time" featuring Tom Brady?

Netflix will be hosting the "Netflix is a Joke" comedy festival in May 2024. Some of comedy's biggest stars will all be participating in the event, which will include a roast of Tom Brady. The roast, which is titled "The Greatest Roast of All-Time," will have some of the quarterback's friends and former teammates all getting their jabs in on him.

A full list of attendees hasn't been announced as of yet, but the roast of the seven-time Super Bowl winner will take place in front of a live audience. Netflix originally announced the plans for a roast in 2022, with plans to air the special in 2023. Brady's schedule in 2022 was a bit busy as he was still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.