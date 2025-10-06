Serena Williams takes cheeky jab at Simone Biles for ditching tennis legend off Vegas IG carousel dump

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, shared photos from her trip to Las Vegas on Sunday. In her Instagram carousel post, Biles posed in a cropped tank top paired with a black-and-white polka dot bikini set surrounded by friends. She also had a fitted dark camisole on while posing alongside Marshmello and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.Source: (Via Instagram/ @simonebiles)“Vegas owes us nothing,&quot; Biles wrote.Tennis legend Serena Williams dropped a comment, asking why she wasn't part of the carousel.“What’s the meaning of this????!!!! lol where am I??” Williams wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @simonebiles)Biles was in Las Vegas to watch the Bears’ matchup with Raiders in Week 4, which they won 25-24. While cheering for her husband, she wore an outfit that had the message “Racism is Not an Opinion” printed on the back.Caleb Williams threw for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. D’Andre Swift scored the winning touchdown with just over a minute left. Rome Odunze also had a good game with 69 yards and a touchdown.Chicago's defense stepped up, forcing four turnovers, including three picks off Geno Smith. Cairo Santos made four field goals, and Josh Blackwell blocked a last-second field goal attempt to seal the victory.The win brought the Bears' record to 2-2.Simone Biles dropped cozy moments with Jonathan Owens inside her $3,000,000 dream homeJonathan Owens and Simone Biles posed for intimate photos inside their new home in Texas on Sept. 20.&quot;Partners in love &amp; life,&quot; Biles wrote on Instagram.Many of her Instagram followers mistook it for a pregnancy photoshoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple is building a waterfront mansion in Spring, Texas, which has been in progress since September 2023. It is reportedly worth over $3 million.Biles and Owens got married in April 2023. They first had a civil ceremony in Houston, followed by a beautiful destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust like how Biles cheers for Owens at his NFL games, he showed up for her during the 2024 Paris Olympics.Owens got special permission from the Chicago Bears to take a break from training and flew to Paris to support her. He was in the crowd at Bercy Arena when Biles helped Team USA win gold in the team event.He also watched her win gold in the individual all-around event, making history as the first woman since 1968 to win that title twice.