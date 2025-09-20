On Thursday, Simone Biles shared some adorable pictures with her husband, Jonathan Owens, on Instagram. She was dressed in white halter neck top and jeans. MeanwhIle, Owens wore a white co-ord set.In the first photo, Jonathan posed for a mirror selfie with Simone. In the second, they snuggled up while sitting on the floor. In the third picture, the couple posed infront of the doorway, with Jonathan’s arm resting on Simone's shoulder.In the last photo of the IG Carousal post, Jonathan was seen taking a photo of Simone.The Olympic gold medalist captioned the post:“Partners in love &amp; life.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon, NFL fans started speculating about a potential pregnancy.One fan said:“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement lol.”Another joked:“Girl! You can’t be barefoot and wearing white in pics like this! I thought you were pregnant!”Another fan wrote:&quot;That's definitely a pregnancy photoshoot.... Prove me right.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @simonebiles)More NFL fans shared their takes. The photos certainly had a pregnancy announcement vibe. But that was not the case.Biles and Owens have shared no such news. So fans were mostly confused by the couple's white attire, which many couples tend to wear during such announcement photoshoots.Source: (Via Instagram/ @simonebiles)Simone and Jonathan's mansion in Texas is estimated to cost around $3 million.Simone has been sharing updates about the dream home since late 2023.The couple got married on April 22, 2023, in a small courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few weeks later, they had a big celebration with family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan and Simone met in March 2020 on a dating app called Raya, where she made the first move and messaged the Bears Safety.They got engaged in February 2022.Jonathan Owens's wife Simone Biles showed up as &quot;Mrs. 36&quot;Before the Chicago Bears played the Detroit Lions in Week 2, Jonathan Owens shared a sweet moment with his wife Simone Biles on the sidelines.Simone gave Jonathan a good-luck kiss before kickoff, a photo of which she posted on Instagram, captioning it:&quot;Mrs. 36.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the game-day outfit, Biles wore an all-black bodysuit with jeans that had “Jonathan Owens” printed on them.She completed the look with silver sandals, sunglasses, and a football-shaped handbag.Sadly, the Bears lost to the Lions 52-21. Jonathan had two solo tackles during the game.