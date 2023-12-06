Sergio Brown update: Former Patriots safety pleads not guilty on alleged charges of mother’s murder

Former New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills defensive back Sergio Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of his mother's murder, according to TMZ.com.

Brown, who hasn't been seen in the NFL since 2016, is not going down without a fight. He looks to clear his name after he was charged with first-degree murder of his mother, Myrtle Brown, who was 73, back in October.

Myrtle's body was reportedly found near a creek, which was located close to her home. As a result, a four-week investigation ensued, and Brown was then arrested in Mexico and brought back to the US.

Sergio Brown was seen partying in Mexico in the time after the death, as reported by TMZ. So, officials clearly thought they had the means to arrest Brown, and now it appears that he is suspect No. 1 in the case. Although he now intends to fight it after pleading not guilty.

Per TMZ, he is in jail without bail as he now awaits the next stage of his case.

Sergio Brown was a seven-year NFL vet

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

Drafted out of Notre Dame, Brown began his NFL career in 2010 with the Patriots. In his rookie season, he played 11 games (started none) while also getting on the field in the playoffs once that year.

Brown fared better in his second NFL season in New England as he started three games for Bill Belichick's team and recorded an interception along with 37 combined tackles.

Brown would then find himself in Indianapolis for the next three seasons, where he failed to start a single game in his first two years. But in his third, he started to make a name for himself.

He would start eight games in 2014 as it looked like he was making some headway in the league. But he was then moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, where he played one year (started four times) before finishing his career in Buffalo in 2016 where he played eight games.