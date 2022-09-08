If you want to know how to set a draft order on the NFL fantasy app, you're in the right place. As the NFL regular season begins today, we're just in time to help you out with the procedure. Fantasy football allows team managers to assemble an imaginary team of real-life football stars. The team then gains points depending on how the players perform in the NFL.

Your draft order on the NFL fantasy app is set prior to the draft, according to the league settings. For NFL-Managed Leagues, draft orders are randomized and you will learn about your draft order once you log in to the Live Draft client. For Custom Leagues on the app, your draft order will either be random or set by your Commissioner.

Things to keep in mind for your NFL fantasy draft

Your team on the NFL fantasy app will have a standard set of players that will take up positions on the roster. The team will comprise of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers and one tight end. Additionally, there will be one flexible position (WR or RB), one kicker and one team's defense. More so, there are five players that you can choose as backups.

Managers should plan for the first pick and think of players that can partake in supporting roles as well. The best option is to analyze them before the time to make the first pick arrives.

In the first round, you should choose between selecting a running back or wide receiver. Avoid keeping teammates in your fantasy team as they may not both be able to score too many points in one game. Spreading your players between different franchises lowers the risk of a bad day on offense.

Do a bit of analysis for your fantasy team. Keeping tabs on stats and records can assist in creating an efficient fantasy team. Ensure you know who will be the main targets in an offense and go after those players. Always look at the depth charts for offenses and what the professionals are saying about rookies. This way, you will know which rookies and receivers to look out for, rather than going by projections. You might find a real gem in the later rounds this way.

