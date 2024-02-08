Seth Rollins settles Justin Fields-Caleb Williams debate for Bears as WWE star outlines plan for 2024 NFL draft

Seth Rollins gave his thoughts on whether his beloved Chicago Bears should retain Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams. They have the first overall pick in this year's draft because Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the league this year and had traded away that pick to the Bears in selecting Bryce Young.

Talk has centered around whether it would make sense to keep Justin Fields because they missed the playoffs again this year. Some have advocated getting Caleb Williams as the next franchise quarterback. Seth Rollins, though, believes that their current quarterback is good and just needs the weapons around him.

The WWE star said,

"Trade it, man. If you can trade back in that top five because I love Justin Fields... I've been thinking about it hard all season, you know, with all the ups and downs, all the rumors, all the talk. And my gut tells me to stick with the guy. My gut tells me to stay with him. He's a player, he's got the skill set."

Seth Rollins then added that he would trade down to get a haul of draft picks but only if that meant they could stay within the top five or have a guarantee that an elite wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. would fall to them. He continued,

If we can stay in the top five I say trade that pick. But if you feel like you're gonna miss out on say a Marvin Harrison that maybe you just draft him in at Number one. Go ham."

Seth Rollins said that he would play the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots off of each other to see who exchanges better picks with them. They are two quarterback-needy teams below them in the draft order who might both be interested in Caleb Williams.

"New England's number three, I think Washington is number two, they both are quarterback needy teams, If you can, if you can pit them against each other. One of them might want that number one spot if they both want Caleb Williams, somebody's gonna want to move up to get that spot if he's their guy, you know. And so I think if you could move down to a two or three, get the farm and get Marvin Harrison, we're in a great place."

It's certainly not the worst idea in the world but such a leap of faith would mean Justin Fields would have to play to earn his keep this season.