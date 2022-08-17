NFL Rumors: Settlement for Deshaun Watson's suspension could 'come soon'

The Deshaun Watson saga still isn't over. He sat out all of last season as a member of the Houston Texans while trying to force a trade. He got his wish earlier this year when he was finally traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns acquired him at a hefty cost. They gave up first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and also a third-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2024. Upon acquiring him, the Browns gave Watson the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history at $230 million.

Several months after he was acquired by the Browns, the NFL concluded their 16 month investigation into his sexual harassment misconduct. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson suspended him for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.

The six-game suspension was met with anger in the NFL world. Many, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, thought the punishment was far too light. Neither Robinson nor Goodell thought Watson had shown any remorse, so the NFL appealed the suspension. The appeal was filed two weeks ago and is being heard by former New Jersey Attorney General, Peter C. Harvey.

Local Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot tweeted an update early Wednesday morning. She reported that Watson's legal team and the NFLPA are actively working on a settlement with the NFL. This means that a revised suspension could come soon.

Deshaun Watson struggled in his pre-season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Deshaun Watson stepped onto the field on Saturday for his Cleveland Browns pre-season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the first time he had played in 586 days and it showed. Watson finished the night with a stat line of one pass completed from five attempts for just seven yards. We saw some off-target throws, including a horrendous overthrow on his first passing attempt.

It wasn't the biggest surprise that Deshaun Watson didn't perform well. He's in a completely new system, with a new team. The Browns also don't have the best playmakers in the pass-game on the offensive end, which won't help his stats.But more importantly, he hasn't played in over a year and a half and the rust was on full display for all the world to see.

Jacoby Brissett was signed this offseason as a second-stringer and will likely play in lieu of Watson being suspended. He didn't play in Saturday night's action.

Joshua Dobbs, however, did. He went 10/13 for 108 yards and a touchdown. Josh Rosen went 6/7 for 56 yards. Cleveland could have a competition between Dobbs and Rosen for the third-string spot, behind Brissett.

It will be interesting to see if there's a settlement for Deshaun Watson's appeal in the near future.

