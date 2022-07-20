"It’s definitely a detriment" - Former Browns HC doesn't hold back regarding his opinion about Baker Mayfield

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens coached Baker Mayfield in 2019 when he helmed the Cleveland Browns.

Kitchens lasted just one season as the head coach of the Browns as he was let go after going 6-10. He was credited with the success of helping develop Baker Mayfield, having also been the team's offensive coordinator in 2018.

Kitchens spoke about the Baker Mayfield trade to Carolina in an interview on SiriusXM Radio, saying:

"I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It's not necessarily a detriment. I think it’s definitely a factor when you start talking about different voices, different systems, different beliefs [and] philosophies."

He continued:

"Playing quarterback, you have to have the same vision, and everything as your head coach and your coordinators. When that vision sometimes changes, it’s definitely a detriment."

Kitchens added that he's excited to see Mayfield play for Carolina, and things are looking up for him, saying:

“I’m excited for him to get to Carolina and see what he can do. I think things are looking up for Baker.”

Kitchens said that he believes the torn labrum last season heavily affected Mayfield’s play:

"It's true, Mayfield was playing much of the season hurt."

On October 7, 2021, it was revealed that Mayfield was playing with a partially torn labrum. He suffered the injury during the Browns' Week 2 matchup against the Texans. The quarterback would reaggravate it in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals following a hit from JJ Watt.

Baker Mayfield is expected to win the starting job in Carolina

Mayfield will join a full quarterback room in Carolina. He joins the likes of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and rookie Matt Corral. Sam Darnold went 4-7 as a starter last season, Walker went 1-0 in his lone start, and Corral has no experience.

The former Brown is widely considered the most qualified starter for the Panthers. He's the only quarterback out of the bunch to lead his team to the playoffs and earn a playoff victory.

In his time at Cleveland, Mayfield has thrown for 1,425 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He also helped lead the Browns to their first playoff victory in the last 26 years.

