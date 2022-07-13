Panthers QB Baker Mayfield makes an honest admission about Cleveland Browns

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers took a bargain on the former first-overall pick by giving the Browns a conditional fifth-round pick for him.

Mayfield spoke to the media for the first time today since joining the Panthers. He talked about how he's excited for his future in Charlotte with the Panthers while also reflecting on his time in Cleveland.

Mayfield said:

"No, I'm extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte. Obviously, I think it's kind of known now some familiar faces there. So two people that I know, a lot more to meet, and it's just an exciting time for myself and my family and just this new chapter.

"No animosity towards Cleveland. It's a good football town that gave me the first four years of my career, and thankful for those those trials tribulations, all the challenges, want to learn from and look back on and reflect, but just really focused on right now and being a Carolina Panther and pumped up to do so."

Baker Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold and Matt Corral for the starting job

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Mayfield will join a quarterback room filled with himself, PJ Walker, rookie Matt Corral, and Sam Darnold.

While it will take some time for him to adjust to the system, Mayfield is eventually expected to win the job.

Former NFL head coach and current analyst, Eric Mangini, spoke on the Speak For Yourself podcast about Mayfield and his chances of winning the starting job.

Mangini said:

"I don't think Baker would have taken the pay cut, unless they told him you got a legitimate shot, and they had to be pretty compelling. It had to be a pretty compelling argument for him to say, 'Alright, I'm gonna bet on myself here.'

Mangini added:

"I'm on the 'Baker Mayfield starter and wins the job' track because of a lot of things.

"When you look at every objective criteria. Whether it's completion percentage, whether it's quarterback rating, whether it's touchdown, percentage, interceptions, interception percentage, the fact that he's been able to to win a playoff game, all those different things means that he's an upgrade.

"And to me, this was a great move by Carolina."

Time will tell who will win the job, but one would think it would be Mayfield's job after the Panthers traded for him.

_________________________________________________________________

If you use any quotes, please credit Speak For Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda.

_________________________________________________________________

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far