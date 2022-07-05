"Offer him more money" - Skip Bayless urges Browns to take a bold step ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is messy to say the least. While they drafted Baker Mayfield as the number one pick in 2018, they have already moved on. Their replacement, Deshaun Watson, now looks like he might not see the field in 2022.

In order to land him, Cleveland gave the Houston Texans first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round selections. They also gave Watson a fve-year, fully-guaranteed 230 million dollar contract.

While Watson has settled 20 out of 24 of his sexual misconduct lawsuits, the NFL is yet to decide on his future. Both pundits and the public alike are expecting a lengthy suspension which might even last the entire season. Undisputed's Skip Bayless thinks Cleveland should make peace with Mayfield. He thinks they should offer him more money to be their quarterback next season.

Bayless Tweeted:

I"t’s time for the Browns to try to make peace with Baker Mayfield, offer him more money and hope he’ll be their quarterback next season. Now on @undisputed."

Can the Cleveland Browns repair their relationship with Baker Mayfield?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Skip Bayless isn't the only sports personality who thinks that Cleveland should make peace with Mayfield. Robert Griffin III recently spoke on the Rich Eisen Show and he thinks the franchise should attempt to undo the damage.

Griffin said:

"I think the Browns should offer the olive branch to Baker and ask him to stay. If Deshaun Watson gets suspended for a significant amount of time. Baker's proven that he can go and win a playoff game, get you to the playoffs do all those things... But the bottom line is Baker Mayfield is better than Jacoby Brissett."

Griffin added:

"I think the Browns should approach Baker and say we need you, we're sorry how this all worked out. But we want to give you an opportunity to go out there and prove yourself. And I think Baker should take that."

The question remains as to whether the damage is irreparable. Cleveland suggested that Mayfield was not "adult" enough to lead the franchise. Mayfield penned a goodbye letter to the fanbase and handed in a trade request.

Mayfield spoke to reporters recently at his youth camp in Oklahoma. He discussed whether he would remain with the franchise in 2022.

"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we're ready to move on, I think -- on both sides."

Cleveland are preparing to play most of the season with Jacoby Brissett, who they signed in free agency. It will be interesting to see who does start the season when the campaign kicks off later this year.

