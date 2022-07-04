NFL Rumors: New team enters Baker Mayfield sweepstakes with Seahawks closing in on deal 

As we near the 2022-2023 NFL season, each day gets closer to a potential Baker Mayfield trade. The Cleveland Browns seem to have closed the door on their former first-overall pick when they acquired former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans received first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round selections for Watson. The two teams that have been linked to the quarterback all offseason are the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers. But according to sports journalist Michael Balko Jr., a new team has entered the race.

Here's what Michael Balko Jr. Tweeted:

"The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned."

Michael Balko @MichaelBalkoJr The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned. The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned. https://t.co/STUH5Ccrfy

Sadly, the other team hasn't been mentioned yet. But it could potentially be the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons or the New Orleans Saints. Then again, it could be someone completely different.

Robert Griffin III thinks the Cleveland Browns should retain Baker Mayfield

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

It seems like the relationship between Mayfield and the Browns is irreparable at this point. However, one analyst thinks the Browns should do everything they can to retain Mayfield in lieu of Watson being suspended.

Former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III said:

"I think the Browns should offer the olive branch to Baker and ask him to stay. If Deshaun Watson gets suspended for a significant amount of time. Baker's proven that, you know, in this city, he can go win a playoff game, get you to the playoffs do all those things."

He continued:

"Last year he played hurt and didn't and what wasn't very effective. But the bottom line is Baker is better than Jacoby Brissett."

Griffin added:

"He's going to be the quarterback there at some point, unless he's suspended indefinitely, and some other things down the line happen. So I think the Browns would approach Baker and say we need you, we're sorry how this all worked out. But we want to give you an opportunity to go out there and prove yourself. And I think Baker should take that."

This really would be a good idea for the Browns this season, however, the quarterback still wants out of Cleveland. As to whether he will get his wish, we will have to wait and see. If Michael Balko Jr. is right, we may not have to wait long.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Michael Balko, the Rich Eiesen Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far