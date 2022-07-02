"I think the Browns should offer the olive branch to Baker and ask him to stay" - RGIII pressures Browns to apologize and mend relations with Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are expected to break-up this off-season, and the quarterback is expected to be traded any day.

Former Browns quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III spoke about the Browns situation with the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. Griffin thinks Cleveland should beg for him to come back.

Griffin said:

"I think the Browns should offer the olive branch to Baker and ask him to stay. If Deshaun Watson gets suspended for a significant amount of time. Baker's proven that, you know, in this city, he can go win a playoff game, get you to the playoffs do all those things. Last year he played hurt and didn't and what wasn't very effective. But the bottom line is Baker Mayfield is better than Jacoby Brissett."

Griffin added:

"He's going to be the quarterback there at some point, unless he's suspended indefinitely, and some other things down the line happen. So I think the Browns would approach Baker and say we need you, we're sorry how this all worked out. But we want to give you an opportunity to go out there and prove yourself. And I think Baker should take that."

Baker Mayfield is ready to move on from the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints

While Griffin III suggests the Browns and the quarterback make up, it seems like the 2017 All-American is keen on moving on.

The former Oklahoma Sooner spoke recently about his current situation with the Browns. He said that it was obvious for both sides to move on.

The 2017 Walter Camp Award recipient said:

"It’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on."

He continued on:

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said, via Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is an interesting one, and it will be fascinating to see how the final situation plays out.

If you use any quotes, please credit Robert Griffin III, Rich Eisen Show, Baker Mayfield, SoonerScoop.com and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far