Fact-check: 'Accidental' Baker Mayfield Seahwaks trade rumor debunked

While the Baker Mayfield trade rumors have been heating up with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, there was a viral photo that surfaced showing Mayfield in a Seahawks jersey on their Pro Shop website.

Tall6uy @Tall6uy This “accidental” Baker Mayfield jersey listing on the Seahawks shop is fake.



Also Diggs is number 6. This “accidental” Baker Mayfield jersey listing on the Seahawks shop is fake.Also Diggs is number 6. https://t.co/kFiiKQw1YM

It showed Mayfield wearing the number six, which is currently the number of defensive back Quandre Diggs. It was confirmed that the picture was fake, and there is no truth to it.

In the midst of trade rumors, it's easy for a lot of people to fall for it at first. Many people did, which caused the picture to surface. The troll did a good job at making people think Mayfield was finally a Seahawk.

Mayfield spoke recently about his current situation with the Browns. He said that it's obvious for both sides to move on.

Mayfield said:

"It’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on.”

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said, via Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com.

Although the image is fake, there is interest between Baker Mayfield and the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Cleveland Browns

Even though the viral picture of Mayfield photoshopped into a Seahawks jersey wasn't real, there is still serious interest between Mayfield and the Seahawks.

Josina Anderson reported that the Seahawks are interested in acquiring him.

Here's what Anderson said:

"I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing."

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.

As of right now, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback group is led by Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Smith seems to have the upper-hand on the quarterback battle.

This will be Smith's fourth season in Seattle. He appeared in four games last season while starting in three, going 1-2. Lock started three games for the Denver Broncos last season and went 0-3.

Neither quarterback can make the Seahawks a playoff team, but a healthy Baker Mayfield could. Just two seasons ago, he led the Browns to the playoffs with an 11-5 regular season record and played like the number-one pick we all thought he would.

_________________________________________________________________

If you use any quotes, please credit SoonerScoop.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

_________________________________________________________________

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far