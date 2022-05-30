NFL Rumors: Seahawks ready to sign Browns wantaway star Baker Mayfield under one condition

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have been patiently waiting for the Cleveland Browns to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, but it looks like that isn't going to happen any time soon. According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are not expected to release Mayfield.

Cabot wrote:

“As for the Seahawks, one of Mayfield’s biggest advocates in the building, former Browns personnel exec Alonzo Highsmith, left Seattle last week to take over as General Manager of Football Operations for the University of Miami, his alma mater."

He went on:

"It doesn’t necessarily mean the Seahawks will be less interested in Mayfield, but they also don’t want to pay much of the $18.86 million. One source told cleveland.com that the Seahawks, who have Geno Smith and Drew Lock on their roster, would sign Mayfield if the Browns cut him.”

The Browns most likely won't straight up release Mayfield because then they will be responsible for paying him the full $18.8 million he's due this season.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the situation is currently in a "holding pattern" while the interested franchises bide their time. They are waiting to see whether or not the Browns are willing to take on a much greater portion of Mayfield's $18.9 million salary that he's guaranteed this season. If the Browns are willing to, then it could lead to a possible trade.

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks are led by Geno Smith and Drew Lock

Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks

As of right now, the Seattle quarterback group is led by Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

This will be Smith's fourth season in Seattle and he appeared in four games last season while starting in three, going 1-2. Lock started three games for the Denver Broncos last season and went 0-3. Heading into training camp, it seems as if Smith has the edge over Lock.

Head coach Pete Carroll said that Smith has the package nailed, but Lock is competing with him:

“Geno really has the package nailed, so I have that to gauge him on. He’s hanging with Geno throughout all of this. We’re not holding anything back.”

Seattle acquired Lock via the Russell Wilson trade. He will have a shot at a fresh start with a new franchise to try and become their number one guy. In his career, he's thrown for 25 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 4,740 passing yards, 285 rushing yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Whether Seattle are bluffing with regards to Mayfield remains to be seen. The situation will doubtless change as the season grows closer.

