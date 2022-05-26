"Wherever he lands, he'll be ready" - Browns teammate backs out-of-favor QB Baker Mayfield as trade talks gather pace

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke highly of quarterback Baker Mayfield to reporters during the team's OTAs.

The Browns appear to be about to trade or possibly release the quarterback, so Mayfield is unlikely to be Chubb’s teammate this season. But that didn’t stop the running back from praising him.

Chubb said:

"He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”

Hayden Grove @H_Grove Nick Chubb on Baker Mayfield: “He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.” #Browns Nick Chubb on Baker Mayfield: “He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.” #Browns

The two were drafted together by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Mayfield was their first-round pick at number 1 overall and the Browns used their second-round pick on Chubb.

The two were important pieces in the Browns offense and helped them reach and win a playoff game in 2020. Chubb has made three consecutive Pro Bowls since 2019-2021, recording 4,816 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns during his four seasons.

In 2020 Chubb had a career-high 5.6 yards per carry, scored a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 9.4 yards per reception while being the lead back during their playoff run.

While Mayfield never made the Pro Bowl, he had a career season in 2020. He led the Browns to a 11-5 record and into the playoffs where they earned their first playoff road victory in over 50 years. The victory came against their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback ended the season with a career-high passer rating of 95.9 that season.

Baker Mayfield could be traded to the Seahawks or Panthers

The Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans and awarded him a massive guaranteed contract. Since then, the expectation is that Mayfield will be heading out of Cleveland.

Cleveland gave up first- and third-rounders in 2023 and first- and fourth-rounders in 2024 to the Texans in exchange for Watson. Mayfield immedieatley requested a trade out of Cleveland, which they originally did not grant.

The Browns then changed their minds and are trying to work on a deal to move the former number-one-pick, but are having some hurdles due to his current contract.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the situation is currently in a "holding pattern" while the Panthers and Seahawks bide their time. They are waiting to see whether or not the Browns are willing to take on a much greater portion of the quarterback's $18.9 million salary that he's guaranteed this season.

The Athletic NFL @TheAthleticNFL



Both teams will need Cleveland to take on a much greater portion of the QB's contract than it has offered so far, reports



theathletic.com/3323415?source… The Browns, Seahawks and Panthers remain stuck in a holding pattern on Baker Mayfield talks.Both teams will need Cleveland to take on a much greater portion of the QB's contract than it has offered so far, reports @jeffphowe The Browns, Seahawks and Panthers remain stuck in a holding pattern on Baker Mayfield talks.Both teams will need Cleveland to take on a much greater portion of the QB's contract than it has offered so far, reports @jeffphowe.theathletic.com/3323415?source… https://t.co/hpsCZiQnj6

If released, it seems that a franchise will move quickly to sign the quarterback. If the Browns are willing to pay a bit more of that salary, then a trade would seem far more plausible.

We will have to wait and see what time has in store for the disrespected quarterback, but in the meantime he remains in Cleveland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell