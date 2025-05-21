Shane Buechele's wife Paige highlights 'solo parenting' struggles as QB prepares for 2025 NFL season

Shane Buechele's wife, Paige, opened up about parenting struggles as the NFL star prepares for his upcoming season. On Tuesday, Paige had an interesting Q&A session with her fans. She answered people’s questions about her personal life and also related to parenting.

A fan asked her how she was feeling. In response, the NFL star's wife revealed she was tired as she was "solo parenting."

"I feel good. Tired for sure since I've been solo parenting for majority of OTA's 🏈 but honestly she's such an angel that other than needing a nap all is well."

Buechele's wife Paige's Instagram story. @paigelbuechele

Shane Buechele and his wife Paige announced the big news last year in October, and they finally welcomed an adorable baby girl named Blaize Haven Buechele on April 1, 2025, five weeks before the due date.

Shane Buechele is preparing for the 2025 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills. He joined the team in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year contract in January 2025.

In the 2024 season, the Bills qualified for the playoffs but lost against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional title game. Buechele missed the entirety of the season due to a neck injury. The team will start the 2025 season in a game against Baltimore on September 8.

Shane Buechele's wife Paige shares workout tips after becoming a mom

On Tuesday, a fan asked for some workout tips to keep a slim figure as a mom/pageant girl. In response, Paige shared some valuable tips and revealed that she used to work out 2–3 hours during her time in pageant competitions. However, she also acknowledged that things were different as a mother.

"I used to workout 2/3 hours a day back in my pageant days, which is just not realistic as a mom in my day in the life! I would say I'm currently finding that balance so let me get back to you. Right now the most working out I do is walks, but I LOVE Pilates + @ashley\_eekhhoff workouts," she wrote.

Buechele's wife Paige responds on Instagram. @paigelbuechele

Shane and Paige have been together for a while now. Last year, they celebrated their second marriage anniversary, and in 2025, they started a new chapter in their life.

