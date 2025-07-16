Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, recaps heartwarming memories from daughter Blaize’s first international trip [PICS]

Shane Buechele is having a good time with his wife, Paige, and daughter, Blaize, on vacation. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, blessed with a baby girl in April, is making the most of his time with his little girl.

The couple celebrated their daughter’s first Fourth of July celebration earlier this month. On Tuesday, Paige shared a glimpse of the baby's first international trip. They went to Chileno Bay, Mexico, for vacation, and Paige shared adorable pictures with a caption:

"blaizecation goes international"

Shane Buechele’s wife posed with the two and a half month-old girl under a tree in a red dress and twinned her outfit with the baby. Paige wore a short, full-sleeve dress styled with black sandals and goggles, while her little daughter donned a light-shade dress and a red bow hairband.

In one of the pictures, Paige posted a mirror selfie with her husband and daughter. The picture was clicked by the Bills quarterback, who wore a comfortable white T-shirt and matching shorts and held a baby’s milk bottle in one hand. Paige wore a light blue and brown-shade dress while the baby donned a white outfit.

Last month, Buechele and Paige took their daughter on her first vacation and shared the snaps on Instagram.

"baby girl’s first blaizecation," Paige wrote.

Paige posted an adorable picture with the baby girl in a white outfit, along with snaps of their enjoyable outing in a garden and on a beach. During the trip, Buechele’s wife also tried a few golf shots.

Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, shares glimpses of her daughter’s first Fourth of July celebration

In an Instagram post on July 4, Shane Buechele’s wife shared a glimpse of her Fourth of July celebration. She posted a family picture sitting in a golf cart, along with a few other snaps.

"Born in the USA 🇺🇸 blaizey’s first 4th of July!," Paige wrote.

Paige Buechele wore a red top and black pants and a white cap with flags printed on it. Her daughter donned a blue dress with stars on it and a red bow hairband, while Buechele wore a white oversized T-shirt and matching shorts with a white cap.

Meanwhile, on the field, Shane Buechele is preparing to start his third season with the Bills.

